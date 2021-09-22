Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rises By 23.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Camtek stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $43.59.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
Recommended Story: Strangles
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.