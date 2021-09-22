Short Interest in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rises By 23.5%

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the August 15th total of 497,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Camtek stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.61. Camtek has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $43.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter worth $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Camtek in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

