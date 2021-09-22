Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Increases By 29.7%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.78.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.
About Biocept
Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.
