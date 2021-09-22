Short Interest in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Increases By 29.7%

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the August 15th total of 747,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOC opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biocept has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOC. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biocept during the second quarter valued at $80,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the second quarter worth $159,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Biocept in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 10.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

