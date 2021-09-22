Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Increases By 20.7%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baozun stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,612. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Baozun has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

