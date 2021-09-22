Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

Shares of SCVL stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 528 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.48. Shoe Carnival has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.93.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. Research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

