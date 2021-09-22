SHIELD Trading Down 35.1% Over Last 7 Days (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 35.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $125,764.34 and approximately $6.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,753.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.05 or 0.06767691 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00360004 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $505.63 or 0.01240709 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00111320 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.00531177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.30 or 0.00501313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.34 or 0.00346813 BTC.

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

