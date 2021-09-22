Shield Protocol Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.54 or 0.00012833 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $52,642.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00072468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00116878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00170659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.86 or 0.06995106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,434.82 or 1.00610905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.00796601 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,500 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

