ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary, ServisFirst Bank, it provides business and personal financial services. It offers various deposit products; commercial lending products; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. “

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFBS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $72.21 on Wednesday. ServisFirst Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.55 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 45.04%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServisFirst Bancshares (SFBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.