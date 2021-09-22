Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $141.42

Senior plc (LON:SNR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 141.42 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 162.30 ($2.12). Senior shares last traded at GBX 158.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 586,442 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on SNR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Senior from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £689.31 million and a P/E ratio of -22.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 167.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.79.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

