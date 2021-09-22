Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million-$198 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.67 million.

Several brokerages have commented on SMTC. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.55.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. Semtech has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $515,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at $433,563.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,478. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Semtech stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 117.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Semtech worth $7,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.