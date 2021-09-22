Sei Investments Co. Sells 41,616 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 63.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,616 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 57,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $1,691,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 359,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $11,930,817.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,569,687 shares of company stock worth $1,710,666,618 in the last 90 days.

CPNG stock opened at $28.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.23. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.67 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

