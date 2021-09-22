Sei Investments Co. Has $947,000 Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 54.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,797,000 after buying an additional 67,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the sale, the president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,666 shares of company stock worth $2,012,126 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRK opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.59. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.86 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMRK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

