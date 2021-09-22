Sei Investments Co. Has $912,000 Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Progress Software by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Progress Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.28.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

