Sei Investments Co. Cuts Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,473,000 after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after buying an additional 160,572 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 31.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

