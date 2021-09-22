Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 44,069 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:TEN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.
In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.
Tenneco Profile
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
