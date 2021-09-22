Sei Investments Co. Acquires Shares of 44,069 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,069,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 563,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEN opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. Tenneco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a positive return on equity of 233.09% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director Jane L. Warner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenneco from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

