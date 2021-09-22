Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,967 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after buying an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORA opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.45.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

