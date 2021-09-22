SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives $25.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SeaSpine stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,300. The firm has a market cap of $568.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.96. SeaSpine has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 2,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 65,777 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaSpine by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SeaSpine by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,911,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

