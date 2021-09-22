Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €78.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €78.00 ($91.76) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on G24. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €74.04 ($87.11).

Shares of ETR G24 opened at €63.96 ($75.25) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. Scout24 has a 12 month low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 12 month high of €77.25 ($90.88). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €70.87 and a 200-day moving average of €68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.16.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

