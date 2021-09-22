Scotiabank Lowers Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target to C$42.00

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$37.50 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.44.

Shares of TSE PLC traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$37.02. 105,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,159. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of C$26.44 and a 1-year high of C$38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.95.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$94.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Park Lawn will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Clark Harlow sold 1,190 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.78, for a total value of C$44,953.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,562 shares in the company, valued at C$172,334.57.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

