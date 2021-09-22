Savix Hits One Day Volume of $8,740.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Savix has a total market cap of $308,621.39 and $8,740.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Savix coin can currently be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00010623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Savix has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 119,924 coins and its circulating supply is 66,087 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

