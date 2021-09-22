Saturna Capital CORP Makes New $229,000 Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DocuSign by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after buying an additional 40,528 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $27,725,426. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,865,683. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.30 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. increased their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

