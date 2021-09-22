Saturna Capital CORP Buys New Position in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Senseonics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. 55,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,569,168. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SENS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.30.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

