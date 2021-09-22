Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$39.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$32.06 and last traded at C$32.11, with a volume of 389164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.15.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.89.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.40. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo Inc. will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

