Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$39.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Saputo traded as low as C$32.06 and last traded at C$32.11, with a volume of 389164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.15.
SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra cut their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Saputo to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.89.
The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.40. The firm has a market cap of C$13.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.
Saputo Company Profile (TSE:SAP)
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
