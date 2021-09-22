Saputo (TSE:SAP) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Saputo from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Saputo to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$40.89.

SAP opened at C$32.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.36 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.40. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$32.05 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saputo will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.93%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

