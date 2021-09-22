Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at TD Securities

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

