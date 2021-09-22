San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Up 26.8% in August

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the August 15th total of 91,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

NYSE SJT opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $223.73 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.76. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.