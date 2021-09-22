Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Update

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 15th total of 21,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SAL opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. Salisbury Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

