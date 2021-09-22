salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.78 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $275.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.88.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.83.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total transaction of $5,137,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

