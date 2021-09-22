salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff Sells 20,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.03, for a total value of $5,200,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.88, for a total value of $5,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total value of $5,099,000.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total value of $5,071,800.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.85, for a total value of $5,237,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.43, for a total value of $5,308,600.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.34, for a total value of $5,306,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $5,348,800.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.77, for a total value of $5,215,400.00.

CRM opened at $257.97 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.88. The firm has a market cap of $252.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 59.9% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 18.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,406 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 128.6% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,550 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

