Saga (LON:SAGA) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $373.58

Shares of Saga plc (LON:SAGA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 373.58 ($4.88) and traded as low as GBX 337.89 ($4.41). Saga shares last traded at GBX 351.40 ($4.59), with a volume of 553,166 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) target price on shares of Saga in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 354.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.91, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

