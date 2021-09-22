Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Down 3.1%

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)’s stock price was down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.50 and last traded at $77.06. Approximately 982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 113,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.01.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.74 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.00 and a beta of -0.47.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $2,504,634.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after acquiring an additional 115,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after acquiring an additional 178,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,716 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 234,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

