Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.510-$1.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -171.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

