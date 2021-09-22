Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,293 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,293 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,404 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $69.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.84. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

