Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,620 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,620 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Cars.com worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Cars.com by 28.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,876,000 after purchasing an additional 412,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,900,000 after purchasing an additional 28,571 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,405,000 after purchasing an additional 990,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth about $14,612,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARS opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of 155.39 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Cars.com news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

