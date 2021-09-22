Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 91.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 350,335 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 742,825 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 70.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,442 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

EBSB stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.