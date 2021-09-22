Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $700,000 Position in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Qudian worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qudian by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QD stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. Qudian Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 24.60 and a current ratio of 24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.42). Qudian had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 80.99%. The company had revenue of $63.82 million for the quarter.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

