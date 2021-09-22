Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,948 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.41% of Shore Bancshares worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

SHBI opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.56 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

