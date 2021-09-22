Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,383,000 after buying an additional 874,794 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,658,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,908,000 after purchasing an additional 152,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in FTI Consulting by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 514,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

FCN opened at $133.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

