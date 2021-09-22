Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2,006.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 229,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the first quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $7.04.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.61.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

