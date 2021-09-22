Rune Trading Down 28.2% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Rune has a total market cap of $4.44 million and approximately $59,766.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rune has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $230.28 or 0.00531450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00071203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.31 or 0.00116107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.52 or 0.00169680 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,988.91 or 0.06897924 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,267.99 or 0.99855679 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.57 or 0.00781366 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.