Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $36.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 9.53 and a quick ratio of 9.53. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.52 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 13.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 13,362 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $531,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 666,464 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $28,471,342.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 679,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,039,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 918,301 shares of company stock worth $39,051,396. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 102.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,118,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,098,917,000 after buying an additional 24,320,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 50.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,664,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,048,000 after buying an additional 4,611,036 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $115,929,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,235,000 after buying an additional 1,855,388 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,787,000 after buying an additional 1,829,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

