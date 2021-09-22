Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RDSB. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,940.55 ($25.35).

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,484.60 ($19.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £115.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1-year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

