Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $26,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after buying an additional 55,497 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $1,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day moving average of $122.56. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

