Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

