Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLQD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,182 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 95.4% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.61 and a 1-year high of $52.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

