Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $582.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $257.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $615.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.63.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

