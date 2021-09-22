Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 102 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

PYPL opened at $267.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day moving average is $270.13. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.81 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.