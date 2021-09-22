ROIyal Coin Price Tops $0.0048 (ROCO)

ROIyal Coin (CURRENCY:ROCO) traded 133.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 22nd. ROIyal Coin has a market cap of $9,798.01 and approximately $20.00 worth of ROIyal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROIyal Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ROIyal Coin has traded 65.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00127159 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ROIyal Coin

ROIyal Coin is a coin. ROIyal Coin’s total supply is 2,051,059 coins and its circulating supply is 2,045,791 coins. The official website for ROIyal Coin is www.roiyalcoin.pro . ROIyal Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinRoiyal

