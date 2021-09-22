Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 360 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 360 price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Rogers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price target on Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 365.46.

Rogers has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

