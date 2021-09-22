Rocket Vault-RocketX Trading Down 33.4% This Week (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $76,583.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00053054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00126847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00012572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,244,032 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

