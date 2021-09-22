Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of CALF stock opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.87.

